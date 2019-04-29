Nickel strengthens 0.3 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Nickel prices edged up by 0.3 per cent to Rs 865.20 per kg in futures trade Monday amid pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in April was trading higher by Rs 2.60, or 0.3 per cent at Rs 865.20 per kg with a turnover of 7,003 lots. Analysts said expansion of positions by traders tracking pick up in demand from alloy-makers in the spot market mainly supported the nickel prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW