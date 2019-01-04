Nickel strengthens 0.66 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Nickel prices edged up by 0.66 per cent to Rs 767.80 per kg in futures trade Friday amid pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in January was trading higher by Rs 5, or 0.66 per cent at Rs 767.80 per kg with a turnover of 16,661 lots. Analysts said, expansion of positions by traders, tracking pick up in demand form alloy-makers in the spot markets, supported the upside in nickel prices at futures trade here. PTI ADIDRR