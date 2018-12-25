Nicki Minaj onboard 'Angry Birds Movie 2' voice cast

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Rapper Nicki Minaj has joined the voice cast of "Angry Birds Movie 2".The 36-year-old recording artiste will lend her voice to an unspecified role, Variety reported.Minaj's previous movie credits include "Ice Age: Continental Drift", "Barbershop: The Next Cut" and The "Other Woman". The sequel will see Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage reprise their roles.Rachel Bloom, Sterling K Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Brooklynn Prince are all part of the voice cast.Leslie Jones has been roped in to voice the film's villain.The follow-up to the 2016 film will be directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice. John Cohen is producing. "The Angry Birds", directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds - except for Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride). The film's release on September 20, 2019 coincides with the 10th anniversary of the hit video game. PTI RDSRDS