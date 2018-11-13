Nickle futures weaken on overseas cues, muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Nickel prices were down by 0.21 per cent in futures trade Tuesday after speculators cut down their holdings in line with weak overseas cues amid low demand at the domestic physical market. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery this month traded lower by Rs 1.70,or 0.21 per cent at Rs 824.70 per kg in a business turnover of 619 lots. Analysts said that the fall in nickel prices was mostly in sync with a weak trend in global market and a sluggish demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets. PTI SUN ADIADI