Nicolas Cage to get married for fourth time

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) Veteran actor Nicolas Cage is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Erika Koike.According to court documents obtained by E! online, the 55-year-old actor has applied for a marriage license with Koike in Clark County, Nevada.The pair first sparked romance rumours in Puerto Rico while he was filming the upcoming action film "Primal".Prior to dating Koike, Cage was married to Alice Kim for ten years, but separated in 2016. Before that he briefly married Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and Patricia Arquettein the late '90s. PTI SHDSHD