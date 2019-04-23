Nicolas Cage's wife of four 4 days Erika Koike ready to divorce, asks for spousal support

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) Nicolas Cage's wife of four days, Eirka Koike, has agreed to a divorce but wants the veteran star to pay spousal support. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Koike has claimed she missed out on job opportunities due to her relationship with Cage and that her reputation has been hurt by his allegations. She also wants him to pay for her legal fees.The duo tied the knot on March 23 after applying for a marriage license the same day. Just after four days, Cage, 55, filed for an annulment.Cage stated in his annulment request that he and his new wife Koike, a makeup artiste, had been "drinking to the point of intoxication" before getting hitched, and that he "lacked understanding" of what was happening.An attorney for the actor has not responded yet. PTI SHDSHD