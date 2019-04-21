Nicolas Winding Refn to deliver masterclass at Cannes Film Festival: report

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn will reportedly host a masterclass at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.The director, best known for helming Ryan Gosling-starrers "Drive" and "Only God Forgives", will talk about his experience in filmmaking.According to IndieWire, Refn, 48, is also set to screen at least one episode of his Amazon web series, "Too Old to Die Young".The 10-episode show features Miles Teller in the lead. It follows a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in the underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.Besides Teller, the show also features John Hawkes, Jena Malone and Billy Baldwin.Refn is a Cannes regular -- his last three films, "Drive", "Only God Forgives" and "The Neon Demon" were screened at the festival.The prestigious film gala will run between May 14 and 25. PTI RB RDSRDS