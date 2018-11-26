Nicole Kidman not sure about season three of 'Big Little Lies'

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (PTI) Actor Nicole Kidman is skeptical about the third season of her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies" as it would be "hard" for the cast to come back once again.In an interview with Variety, the 51-year-old Oscar winner was asked about the possibility of a third season. "I think it would be hard to get the whole group together. But we would love to do it," she replied.The show's sophomore season is set to premiere next year.In season two, veteran actor and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep will join the series' original cast -- Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.Asked about her reunion with Streep, who acted with her on Stephen Daldry's 2002 drama "The Hours", Kidman said she felt "terrified". "You're acting opposite the great one. I get nervous anyway but to be opposite her and not want her to think, 'Who is this amateur?' And also, we want to deliver a series for her that she's great in. "Reese and I were like, 'We want this for her and for the other women.' They have much stronger roles in the second one," Kidman said.The "Big Little Lies" season two, having seven episodes, is being directed by Andrea Arnold. PTI RB RBRB