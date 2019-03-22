Nicole Richie boards comedy pilot 'Richard Lovely' as series regular

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Actor Nicole Richie has joined the cast of Fox comedy pilot "Richard Lovely" as series regular. The story revolves around Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children's book series, "Mr Mouse".He does not hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy nine-year-old kid, Mr Mouse appears in Richards real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.According to Variety, Richie will play Kelli, Richard's publicist.Her role was initially a recurring character but after a table read, the producers decided to make Richie a regular. The show, penned by Billy Finnegan, also features Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Mason Shneiderman, and Asif Ali. PTI SHDSHD