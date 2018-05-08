Nifty ends flat in volatile trade

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) NSE benchmark Nifty today ended almost flat in a volatile session due to profit booking by investors amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Market leaned on stocks specific action due to ongoing earning season, while the trading momentum was extremely volatile due to upcoming Karnataka state elections.

Banking, realty and finance services stocks witnessed buying interest while profit-booking in key media, auto, IT, infra and pharma stocks capped gains.

Overseas, European stocks were trading mostly lower as investors awaited critical news surrounding the Iran nuclear accord. Asian markets ended higher as oil prices marginally cooled off and the Street there too awaited cues from Iran nuclear accord.

Back home, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10,717.80, marginally up 2.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, the Nifty hit a high of 10,758.55 and a low of 10,689.40 during the day.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 69.15 points.

On the sectoral front, PSU bank rose by 1.26 percent, followed by private bank 1.22 percent, realty 1.18 percent, bank 0.92 percent, finance service 0.47 percent and Energy 0.13 percent. While, Media 0.54 percent, Auto 0.46 percent, IT 0.34 percent, Infra 0.31 percent, Pharma 0.24 percent, Metal 0.19 percent and FMCG 0.11 percent.

Major index gainers were ICICI Bank, Hind Petro, Eicher Motors, BPCL, SBIN, Powergrid, Axis Bank and IOC.

Losers included, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen, Infosys, Zeel, HDFC, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Baj Finance.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. A total of 767 scrips advanced, 1,011 declined, while 88 remained unchanged.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 34,185.15 crore, from Rs 28,640.88 crore as on Monday.

A total of 15,534.89 lakh shares changed hands in 1,15,21,333 trades. PTI ARR MR MR