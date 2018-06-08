Nifty ends flat, stays above 10,750-mark

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) The NSE Nifty today closed marginally down at 10,767.65 after gaining for last two straight sessions as FMCG, banking, metal and infra stocks dropped.

Gains in pharma, PSU banks, media, IT and energy sectors, however, helped the broad-based index limit losses.

The Indian rupee weakened to hit one-week low against the US dollar. Moreover, equity markets in Europe and Asia fell amid uncertainty over trade relations ahead of a key G7 meeting and policy meetings of major central banks.

The broader Nifty ended marginally lower at 10,767.65, eased by 0.70 points, or 0.01 per cent, after moving in a range of 10,779.45 and 10,709.05.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 70.40 points.

On the sectoral front, FMCG fell by 0.52 per cent followed by finance services 0.49 per cent, private banks 0.40 per cent, metal 0.40 per cent, banks 0.25 per cent and auto 0.09 per cent. On other hand, pharma climbed by 4.26 per cent, PSU banks 1.66 per cent, media 1.23 per cent, energy 0.51 per cent and realty 0.36 per cent.

Major index gainers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin, Dr Reddy, Cipla, GAIL, Bajaj Finance, Infratel, Zeel, SBIN and Reliance.

Losers included, Hindalco, Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC, BPCL, Grasim, Hindustan Petroleum, M&M, ITC, Axis Bank and Larsen.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive, a total of 1,015 scrips advanced and 777 declined while 81 remained unchanged. Total securities that have hit their price band were 216.

Turnover in the cash segment eased to Rs 28,512.79 crore from Rs 29,490.98 crore as on Thursday.

A total of 13,150.44 lakh shares changed hands in 1,04,48,649 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,46,56,416.27 crore. PTI ARR SHW MR MR