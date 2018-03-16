Nifty falls 165 pts to end below 10200-mark

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) NSE benchmark Nifty fell by another 165 points to close below the 10,200 level due to major sell-off in metal, energy, infra, auto and realty sectors amid weak Asian cues and political uncertainties.

The broader 50-share index hit a low of 10,180.25 before ending at 10,195.15, down by 165 points, or 1.59 per cent.

Investors turned cautious amid global trade war concerns, and political uncertainties after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally pulled out of NDA government. Sector-wise, metal dropped by 2.37 per cent, energy 1.81 per cent, infra 1.75 per cent, auto 1.72 per cent, realty 1.61 per cent, finance service 1.56 per cent, pharma 1.43 per cent, FMCG 1.25 per cent, private bank 1.31 per cent, media 0.55 per cent IT 0.50 percent and PSU bank 0.27 per cent.

Major index gainers were HclTech, M&M, Wipro, TechM, Yes Bank, Hindunilver, Coal India and AuroPharma. Among the Index lossers were CoalIndia, UltraCemCo, ICO, TataMotors, AsianPaint, NTPC, Adaniports and HeroMotoCo. The market breadth, indicating its overall health, turned negative, as a total of 534 scrips advanced and 1,263 declined, while 70 remained unchanged. As many as 203 stocks hit their price bands. The cash segment turnover rose to Rs 41,936.96 crore from Rs 28,326.59 crore yesterday. A total of 21,314.06 lakh shares changed hands in 13,537,049 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,41,16,754.88 crore. PTI ARR MR