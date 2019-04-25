Nigeria national among 2 held for duping people

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Two men, including a Nigerian national, were arrested from the southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area for allegedly duping people of over Rs 3 crore on the pretext of high returns on insurance policies, police said Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Kenneth (38), a native of Nigeria, and Majid Salmani (39), a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chimoy Biswal said the police received a tip-off about the alleged fraud and laid a trap near Jasola Mall, Sarita Vihar, Friday at around 9:30 pm and apprehended the accused persons. During interrogation, Kenneth disclosed that he, along with his other associates, used to operate a gang. He said the gang had hired some locals and developed friendship with local women to work for them, the DCP said. Initially, the accused used to target some poor and illiterate persons and procure their IDs. Thereafter, they used to forge those IDs and prepare fake IDs. With the help of these manufactured IDs, they used to open accounts in several banks, he said.The female members and the Nigerians nationals used to allure victims for friendship through social networking sites, he added. They also used to persuade the victims by introducing themselves as representative of any insurance company or lottery distributors. On the pretext of high return on insurance or lottery, they asked victims to deposit money in their bank accounts, the DCP claimed. Thereafter, the local associates withdraw the money from ATMs or from the bank and they got 10 per cent commission for this, he claimed. During investigation, transaction of Rs 3,21,74,142 was found in the bank accounts. All the bank accounts in which the "cheated" amount was transferred have been freezed, he said. One scooter, six mobile phones, Rs 1,47,000 cash and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT TIR