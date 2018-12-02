Nigerian arrested for attacking cop in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) A Nigerian national has been arrested for attacking a head constable here, police said on Sunday.The accused has been identified as Isaiah Olabisi, they said.On Saturday night, police received a complaint from a taxi driver, Keshav Ram, that Olabisi had broken the windscreen of his vehicle, officials said.Head Constable Yogesh, who had gone to the spot with other policemen from Dhalli police station, was allegedly punched by the accused several times, the police said.Olabisi was overpowered by other policemen, while Yogesh, who sustained injuries in the attack, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.The accused has been booked under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. PTI DJI DIVDIV