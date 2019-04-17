Nigerian arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly peddling drug

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old Nigerian was arrested from southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony for allegedly peddling drugs, police said Wednesday.Following a tip off, the accused identified as Herry, a resident of Vasant Kunj and a football aspirant was arrested on April 15 from near Batra Cinema in New Friends Colony where he had come to deliver cocaine to another drug peddler. Around 35 grams of cocaine was also seized from him, police said. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to play football at local level in Nigeria. "About six months ago, he came to India to play football at a professional level. However, he failed to find any opportunity," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast). Meanwhile, he met a fellow Nigerian - Tiger and indulged in drug peddling with him to earn some quick money, he added. Tiger used to give him packets of cocaine and brown sugar and use to direct him to deliver them to other drug-dealers in Delhi and NCR, the DCP said. Herry said he had no details about the whereabouts of Tiger and other peddlers involved in the racket. He claimed that around two months ago, he lost his passport. Police said they are now verifying the nationality of the accused. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS