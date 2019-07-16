Nigerian arrested in Himachal for violating visa norms

Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday for violating medical visa norms, police said.Jessica Promise Uche (29) was arrested under section 14 of Foreigners Act for violation of visa norms, they added.Jessica was staying in Manali as medical attendant, while the patient on whose capacity she got the visa never visited the area for treatment or for any other reason, police said. PTI DJI SOMSOM