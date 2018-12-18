Nigerian dies under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A Nigerian national Tuesday died under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said.Austine Osas (33) was living in a society in Dadri along with his 36-year-old Indian wife, they said.According to police, Osas was left in a wheelchair after an accident in 2012. On Tuesday, his wife found him lying unconscious inside the bathroom of their house and took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Osas and Geeta had got married at a church in 2013, a police officer from Dadri said, adding that an autopsy report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death. PTI KIS RHL