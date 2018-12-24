Nigerian held with 3.2 kilograms of heroin in Gurgaon

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police arrested a Nigerian national from Gurgaon on Monday and allegedly recovered 3.2 kilograms of heroin from him, an official spokesperson said.The accused has been identified as Taraour Ahmed, he said."Currently residing in Delhi, he was arrested following a tip off by a team of STF Hisar from Sikandarpur Metro Station area in Gurgaon," the police department spokesperson said in a release here.He said the police team spotted Ahmed standing with a scooter before the metro station's entrance in DLF-2 area. After seeing the team, the accused suddenly started his scooter but was nabbed immediately.A search led to the recovery of 3.2 kilograms of heroin from his possession, he added.A case has been registered against Ahmed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at DLF-2 police station,the spokesperson said. The accused would be taken into police remand after producing him in a court so that Ahmed's supplier can be traced, he said. PTI SUN DIVDIV