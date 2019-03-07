Nigerian held with 4 kg heroin

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old Nigerian has been arrested from Dwarka Sector-19 with four kg heroin, police said Thursday. The accused was identified as Okoya Ifeanyi J, they said. On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Okoya would deliver a consignment of heroin to one of his contacts near Dwarka Sector-19. "A trap was laid and at around 9.20 pm, Okoya was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) PS Kushwah said. Okoya disclosed that he was supplying heroin after collecting consignments from his associate, who lives in Uttam Nagar and is a fellow Nigerian, Kushwah said. Okoya said he had procured several consignments of heroin from his associate who used to get the drugs from Afghanistan, he added. Okoya later said he used to send the heroin to various other countries, including England, France, Canada, South Africa, through courier companies, the DCP said. PTI NIT NIT INDIND