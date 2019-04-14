Nigerian national arrested for drug peddling

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in drug peddling in south Delhi, police said Saturday. The accused, Chukwuma Christian Mgbe (21), belongs to Ontshe in Nigeria. He was living at Mehrauli here, they said. Following a tip off, the accused was apprehended from near Dada Badi in Mehrauli, while he was carrying fine quality cocaine weighing five grams, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. A scooter was also seized, he said, adding a case has been registered and further probe is underway. PTI AMP SRY