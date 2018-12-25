scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Nigerian national held with heroin worth Rs 12 crore

Gurgaon, Dec 24 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Monday arrested a Nigerian national here with over three kg heroin valued Rs 12 crore, an officer said.T Ahmed, a resident of Delhi, was arrested when he came to supply a large quantity of heroin to his contacts near the Sikander Pur metro station in Gurgaon."We got a tip off that Ahmed supplies drugs in Delhi-NCR. When he came on a two wheeler, our teams intercepted him and arrested with heroin," DIG -STF Satheesh Balan said."There is a strong possibility that the drugs were meant to be supplied to organisers of rave parties on Christmas and New Year," the officer added. PTI CORR GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos