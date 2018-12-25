Nigerian national held with heroin worth Rs 12 crore

Gurgaon, Dec 24 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Monday arrested a Nigerian national here with over three kg heroin valued Rs 12 crore, an officer said.T Ahmed, a resident of Delhi, was arrested when he came to supply a large quantity of heroin to his contacts near the Sikander Pur metro station in Gurgaon."We got a tip off that Ahmed supplies drugs in Delhi-NCR. When he came on a two wheeler, our teams intercepted him and arrested with heroin," DIG -STF Satheesh Balan said."There is a strong possibility that the drugs were meant to be supplied to organisers of rave parties on Christmas and New Year," the officer added. PTI CORR GVS