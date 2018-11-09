Night King from GOT to be part of 8th Delhi Comic Con

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) 'Winter is coming' to Delhi in every sense of the word. Vladimir Furdik, who plays the menacing Night King in "Game of Thrones", is all set to be part of the eighth edition of the annual Comic Con here. Scheduled to be held from December 7-9 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, the pop-culture event promises to bring to fans the best from the worlds of comics, movies, television, and gaming."I am super excited to welcome Vladimir Furdik to Delhi! 'Game of Thrones' is extremely popular in India and to have the Night King himself give us a visit, is a treat for thousands of fans like me in the city!" Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said. Furdik's character -- the Night King -- first appears in Game of Thrones, an American fantasy drama TV series, in its fourth season. He is the master and the first of the White Walkers, an ancient race of humanoid ice creatures, who threaten the living. He is also the the supreme leader of the Army of the Dead."I am looking forward to coming to India and visiting Delhi and meeting my fans. I have wonderful memories from my last visit to India and I am looking forward trying out the excellent food and seeing your beautiful country again," Furdik, who will be meeting and interacting with fans, said.The Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con, this year, will not only feature guests from the world of entertainment, but also from the realm of comic book publishing, giving fans a chance to meet the faces behind some of the most popular comic characters and series. International comic book writers and artists like Declan Shalvey, John Layman, Peter Nguyen, along with popular Indian comic book creators such as Saumin Patel, Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Rahil Mohsin, Akshay Dhar, Vivek Goel and Aniruddho Chakraborty, will also be part of the three-day event. Experiential zones, merchandise stores brimming with the latest comics, and cosplay contests are some of the other exciting things to look forward to at this year's Delhi Comic Con. PTI TRSTRS