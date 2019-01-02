Night temperature increases in several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) There was some respite for people in Rajasthan from intense cold as night temperatures increased by a few degrees, an official at the MeT Department said Wednesday. The night temperature in Bhilwara settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius followed by 4.4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu. Alwar, Churu and Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius each, the official said. Dabok, Sikar, Pilani, Jaipur, Kota and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 6, 6.5, 7.1, 7.9, 8.8 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. Cold wave conditions continue to prevail at isolated areas in the state. SNESNE