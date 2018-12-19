Night temperature shows improvement in Jammu�

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) The night temperature in most parts of Jammu region marked further increase, with the city of temples recording a low of 6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal during this time of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.Jammu city recorded season's lowest night temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius Monday, recording a fall of almost six degrees during the past week following the recent snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in the plains.The downward trend in the minimum temperature, however, changed when the city marked a marginal increase after the night temperature settled at 5.1 degrees Celsius Tuesday.Bhaderwah town in Doda district, which was the reeling under sub-zero temperature after the last week's snowfall, recorded a minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.He said Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, experienced a low of 7 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature in Banihal the gateway town to Kashmir valley along Jammu-Srinagar national highway was 0.5 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Batote recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS KJKJ