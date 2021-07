Nightingales Home Health Services Appoints Piyush Bhargav as Their Chief Operating Officer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaNightingales Home Health Services, an enterprise of Medwell Ventures and a pioneer in specialty home healthcare in India, named Piyush Bhargav as their Chief Operating Officer today. He will be assisting in bringing in new technologies which, in turn will help the company provide better services to consumers and enter into newer geographies. Announcing the appointment, Ferzaan Engineer, Co-Founder & Jt Chairman said, We are excited to see what Piyush has in store for us with his new role. He will have a significant role to play in achieving our goal of evolving into a digitally perceptive and agile home health service provider. We wish him the best for his new role.Piyush is an ecommerce veteran and started his entrepreneurial journey 18 years back. He joined eBays core team back 2003 and mainly focused in the areas of Brand Management, Internet Marketing, Ad sales and Cross Border Trade. He was the first Indian employee in eBay to get awarded a diploma from Global Marketing College in San Jose, US and also was the employee of the year. Prior to his current stint, he was the Vice President at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for the newly launched Reliance B2B fashion Business and also handled the role of Vice President, Digital at Ajio.com which is one of the largest Indian fashion sites. Going even further back, Piyush was the founder member of homeshop18.com and at Quikr.com handling multiple roles in Marketing and Product Management.About Nightingales Home Health ServicesNightingales (A Mahindra Collaboration) has been in the home health sector since 1996 in Bangalore. Post the acquisition of the company by Medwell, it has developed a strong focus on specialty home healthcare services in chronic diseases including pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, metabolic diseases, orthopedics, geriatrics and post-operative rehabilitation making it Indias leading home health company. Additional services are being introduced, including remote health monitoring, tele-health, diagnostics and wellness therapeutics. Nightingales ensures excellence in patient health outcomes through a validated protocol and care plan approach for chronic diseases including congestive heart failure, stroke management, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, wound care management for diabetics, and chronic arthritic pain management. Nightingales has also built relationships with key medical technology providers to enhance its reach and effectiveness of service delivery. Nightingales aims to establish a home healthcare delivery network in Indian metro clusters and increase its subscriber base to over 1M families.For more information, please visit http://www.nightingales.inTo View the Image Click on the Link Below:Mr. Piyush Bhargav is appointed Chief Operating Officer at Nightingales Home Health Services PWRPWR