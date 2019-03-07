Niir Project Consultancy Services Announces the Launch of Book 'Soaps, Detergents and Disinfectants Technology Handbook (2nd Revised Edition)'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The 2nd edition of book titled 'Soaps, Detergents and Disinfectants Technology Handbook (Washing Soap, Laundry Soap, Handmade Soap, Detergent Soap, Liquid Soap , Hand Wash, Liquid Detergent, Detergent Powder , Bar, Phenyl, Floor Cleaner, Toilet Cleaner, Mosquito Coils, Naphthalene Balls, Air Freshener, Hand Sanitizer and Aerosols Insecticide)' released by Niir Project Consultancy Services, provides an extensive information on soaps, detergents and disinfectants manufacturing businesses. The main contents of the book are formulation and production of the following :Liquid soaps and hand washLiquid soap and DetergentsWashing SoapLaundry Soap FormulationAntiseptic and Germicidal Liquid SoapManufacturing Process and Formulations of Various Soaps, Handmade Soap, Detergent Soap,Liquid Detergent, Detergent Powder, Application and Formulae of Detergents, Detergent Bar, Detergents of Various TypesFormulating Liquid Detergents, Phenyl, Floor Cleaner, Toilet CleanerMosquito Coils, Naphthalene Balls, Air FreshenerLiquid Hand Wash and Soaps, Hand Sanitizer, Aerosols-Water and Oil Based InsecticideEcomark Criteria for Soaps & Detergents, Plant Layout, Process Flow Chart and DiagramRaw Material Suppliers List and Photographs of Machinery with Supplier's Contact DetailsIncreasing demand for disinfectants is fuelling growth of the global disinfectants market. Concerns over the stretch of infectious diseases and increased focus on hygiene from healthcare and food industries will continue to drive the disinfectants market. Thus, the growing pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to support the growth of the global disinfectants market.Starting a soap and detergent manufacturing business is a lucrative business opportunity. This business, if tapped to its full potential, can guarantee huge profit margins. The global soap and detergent market is expected to reach USD 207.56 billion by 2025. The rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries are expected to increase the demand for soaps and detergents. The rising healthcare awareness coupled with government regulations to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in food processing, product manufacturing, and in hospitality segment is expected to drive the market growth.Soap and Detergent powder market is one segment of the FMCG market in the world with significant growth potential. Being a consumer good , people use it on a daily basis for clothes, hand wash and kitchen utensils and its demand is found in the market all through the year. Rapid urbanization, emergence of small packs and sachets, wide range of choices, health awareness and urge for good living are some of the reasons that are attributed to the growing demand for detergent powder all over the world, both for commercial and residential purposes.This book is one-stop guide to one of the fastest growing sectors of the soaps, detergents and disinfectants industry, where opportunities abound for manufacturers, retailers, and entrepreneurs.About Niir Project Consultancy Services The Publisher of the book NIIR PROJECT CONSULTANCY SERVICES (NPCS) is a reliable name in the industrial world for offering integrated technical consultancy services and market research reports. Its various services are: Pre-feasibility study, New Project Identification, Project Feasibility and Market Study, Identification of Profitable Industrial Project Opportunities, Preparation of Project Profiles / Pre-Investment and Pre-Feasibility Studies, Market Surveys / Studies, Preparation of Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports, Identification and Section of Plant /Process / Equipment, General Guidance, Technical and Commercial Counselling for setting up new industrial projects. Source: Niir Project Consultancy Services PWRPWR