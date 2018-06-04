NIIT inks learning and development partnership with Pitney Bowes

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Skills and talent development company NIIT today said it has signed a five-year long-term learning and development (L&D) agreement with Pitney Bowes.

No financial details of the partnership were divulged.

Under the agreement, NIIT will take over the majority of L&D activities at Pitney Bowes with the exception of leadership and managerial development, NIIT said in a statement.

NIIT will deliver a comprehensive L&D portfolio of managed training services for Pitney Bowes including learning consulting, demand management, design and development, learning delivery, administration, technology support, and vendor management, it added.

"Learning and development is foundational to the value we offer to our employees and how we embed those values and culture in what we do. NIIT will be our strategic partner in providing that learning and development to our employees as we continue our journey of transformation," Pitney Bowes EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Johnna G Torsone said.

Sailesh Lalla, EVP of Business Development at NIIT, said NIITs goal will be to deliver transformative and tangible business benefits to Pitney Bowes through strategic and tactical improvements in the L&D function.

"Just as Pitney Bowes thrives on helping clients navigate the complex world of commerce, we thrive on helping our clients run training like a business," he added.