NIIT Tech shares up over 5% as Q2 net profit jumps

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of NIIT Technologies Wednesday rose over 5 per cent after the company reported 66.3 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The stock soared 4.34 per cent to close at Rs 1,189.60 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 6.56 per cent to Rs 1,215.On NSE, shares of the company surged 5.14 per cent to end at Rs 1,198.NIIT Technologies Wednesday reported 66.3 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 111.8 crore for the second quarter driven by strong demand across sectors like BFSI and travel and transportation.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 67.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's revenues grew 23.1 per cent to Rs 907.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 737.2 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM SHW ANUANU