NIIT Technologies Announces Global Partnership With mabl Inc. to Strengthen AI-driven Automated Testing

NOIDA, India, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization and mabl, Inc, today announced a global partnership to deliver AI-driven automated solution for faster, economical and better application testing services.With additional AI-driven capabilities of mabl platform - quality insights and auto-healing, Quality Assurance teams can accelerate testing of applications in Agile/DevOps projects. This will enable the teams deliver error free releases and achieve overall quality goals.Vamsi Rupakula, Executive Vice President, NIIT Technologies said, "We are very excited to combine our strong domain understanding and testing capabilities with mabl's intelligent test automation platform. This partnership strengthens our commitment to enable our clients deliver significant business impact from quality engineering powered by emerging technologies like AI and ML.""Our collaboration with NIIT Technologies will bring the benefits of a new, modern, intelligent form of testing to the customers globally," said Izzy Azeri, Co-founder at mabl. He further added, "The mabl platform enables customers to save an average 80% of the time taken for test maintenance, thus enhancing their speed to market.""We've partnered with NIIT Technologies to implement mabl as our new standard for automated testing. What would have taken 18 months with one of the popular automated testing tools, has taken only 6 weeks to get the test coverage we required. We're now able to increase the pace of QA which allows us to deliver new features to our clients faster," said Samar Khan, Vice President Software Development and DevOps, Internet Travel Solutions.NIIT Technologies provides comprehensive range of quality engineering and testing services to significantly improve time to market and reduce the cost of quality of clients' applications. The Company has been leveraging cognitive technologies like AI/ML/NLP, building test accelerators, utilities and assets to enable clients realize these benefits faster.About NIIT Technologies Ltd.NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital, is enabling its clients to drive business transformation.With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.About mabl Inc.mabl is the leading SaaS provider for end-to-end cross-browser test automation. While development teams have increased their velocity through continuous delivery, the QA tools they use have not kept pace. By leveraging mabl's script-free test automation framework and auto-healing technology, customers consistently create tests 10x faster and save 80% of the time they currently spend on test maintenance, all while not having to maintain any test infrastructure.