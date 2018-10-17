NIIT Technologies Q2 FY2019 PAT up 66.3% YoY

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, October 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Revenues grow 10% QoQ NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE: NIITTECH), a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced its financial results for Q2 FY2019 resulting in revenues of ?907.4 Crores, operating profits at ?163.4 Crores and net profits at ?111.8 Crores. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537635/NIIT_Tech_Logo.jpg )Q2 Highlights: Robust revenue growth -- Revenues up 23.1% YoY and 10.0% QoQ Strong improvement in Operating Profits, by 37.2% YoY and 25.1% QoQ Operating Margins expand by 186 bps YoY and 217 bps QoQ Fresh Order Intake expands to USD 160 Mn Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 23.1 % over the same period last year and 10.0% sequentially to 907.4 Crores. Operating profits at 163.4 Crore represented a growth of 37.2% over the same period last year and 25.1% sequentially. Profit after Tax represents a growth of 66.3% YoY to 111.8 Crores.Table below provides a summary of quarter performance. Particulars Qtr. Ended Qtr. Ended Growth Qtr. ended Growth 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 QoQ 30-Sep-17 YoY Cr Cr Cr Consolidated Revenues 907.4 824.9 10.0% 737.2 23.1% Operating Profit 163.4 130.6 25.1% 119.1 37.2% Operating Margin 18.0% 15.8% 217 bps 16.2% 186 bps Profit After Tax 111.8 85.8 30.3% 67.2 66.3% "The extremely robust 10% sequential revenue growth and the 217 bps sequential improvement in Operating Margin is a reflection of the new normal as we target predictable and fast scaling profitable growth," said Mr. Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Technologies Ltd. "Broad based de-risked growth across all verticals and significant investments in building differentiated capability while simultaneously improving margin profile were the highlights of the quarter."Insurance vertical grew 11.2% during the quarter contributing to 28.8% of total revenues. BFS vertical grew 6.2% during the quarter contributing to 16.2% of total revenues. Revenues in Travel & Transportation segment is up 9.2% and represents 26.9% of the revenue mix. Share of other segments remained at 28.0%.Revenues from EMEA expanded 16.0% sequentially during the quarter which now contributes to 34% of the revenue mix. US grew 8.4% sequentially contributing to 49% of the mix. India and APAC business now represents 8% and 9% respectively of the total mix.Fresh business of USD 160 Mn was secured during the current quarter which included 10 new logos. Of the fresh business secured during the quarter, USD 86 Mn was from the US, USD 39 Mn from EMEA and 35 Mn USD from ROW. This included two engagements in excess of USD 20Mn. The first large deal came from one of our largest BFS customers for an engagement around DevOps, pro-active monitoring and IT landscape refresh and the other came from an existing client in the Insurance space in US. Three additional deals of more than USD 10Mn each were also secured.Order book executable over the next 12 months expanded to USD 363Mn."Significant increase in new logo acquisition, accelerating order book generation and new leadership firmly in position has materially improved the business profile of the company", said Mr. Arvind Thakur, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Technologies Ltd.One of three USD 10Mn deals secured during the quarter included a multi-million dollar Digital engagement with a new Commercial Leasing and Lending major which will warrant driving digital process orchestration across the client's on-boarding lifecycle.Digital revenues grew 11.6% QoQ sequentially contributing to 28% of the total revenues. In this quarter we rolled into production an Amazon Alexa driven UI interface for all passengers of a major airline, created a set of cognitive chat-bots for a large Asset Management major, rolled out a blockchain framework for the airline industry, delivered a micro-services based platform and environment integration solution for two of our top clients and created an AI based cost out model for a Wealth Management major."Over the past few years the Company has been shifting gears and in recent quarters it has transformed completely to engage with the emerging. The business from Digital has been accelerating and has grown 38% YoY and represents 28% of our overall revenue," said Mr. Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman, NIIT Technologies Ltd.261 people were added during the quarter taking headcount to 10,025 at the end of the period.Acknowledgements: 1. Incessant Technologies, an NIIT Technologies company cited as a strong performer in Digital Process Automation by Forrester Research.2. NIIT Technologies positioned as a 'Leader' in the Cloud Advisory Assessment & Migration Evaluation by Nelson Hall.3. NIIT Technologies recognized as the only 'Star Performer' amongst 'Major Contenders' on the 2018 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Insurance Application Services.About NIIT Technologies NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. NIIT Technologies positioned as a 'Leader' in the Cloud Advisory Assessment & Migration Evaluation by Nelson Hall.3. NIIT Technologies recognized as the only 'Star Performer' amongst 'Major Contenders' on the 2018 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Insurance Application Services.About NIIT Technologies NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital.With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.Learn more about NIIT Technologies at http://www.niit-tech.com.