NIIT to provide strategic sourcing, vendor management services to Signify

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd Thursday said the company will provide strategic sourcing and vendor management services to Signify (formally Philips Lighting). NIIT has entered into a managed learning services contract with Signify in this regard. "Under this agreement, NIIT will be responsible for managed learning services which includes strategic sourcing of learning suppliers, contracting, quality control, performance management, and payment of vendors," the company said but did not reveal the size of the contract. The service will involve a phased roll-out, NIIT Ltd said in a statement. "We are excited to secure the contract with Signify as their strategic learning delivery partner and we look forward to the phased roll-out, starting with the Benelux region, said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group. Signify with expertise in the development, manufacture and sale of energy-efficient lighting products and services, employs 32,000 people in 70 countries across all major regions of the world. Its lighting products, systems and services are sold in 180 countries. Shubha Shridharan, Head of Learning at Signify said that the company believes that the latest partnership with NIIT will enhance the quality and optimisation of its learning initiatives. PTI MBI DRR