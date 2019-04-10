Nina Dobrev says she is still offered 'vampire scripts'

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) "The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev says there is a constant fear among the actors about getting typecast in certain roles.During Variety's "My Favourite Episode" podcast, the 30-year-old actor, who headlined The CW show for six seasons, said till date she is offered "vampire scripts"."It's what we're all fighting all the time. Just because someone is known to do one thing doesn't mean they don't have it in them to do everything. Everyone does. It's just whether they're given the opportunity," Dobrev said."If I tell you how many vampire scripts I get offered, you would laugh. Of course at some point, I want to tackle -- I want to do an HBO show, I want to do premium cable. I'd love to do a period piece. I want to be a chameleon in that way," she added.Dobrev also talked about HBO's smash-hit series "Big Little Lies", saying she wants to be part of such powerful stories."That finale episode was so powerful, especially because of the journey that all of those characters had gone on up until that point," she said."I think that it was a perfect episode all around. Everything got wrapped up, the questions were answered, all of the characters found resolve, other than Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), but that's OK. We don't want him to have resolve," she added.The actor said she is now looking forward to the second season of "Big Little Lies"."I cannot wait for next season. That bond and that womanhood is something that's really strong. It's great that we're seeing it translated on film and in life and that it was right before the (#MeToo) movement, but the timing could not have been better," she added. PTI RB RB