Nine booked for cow slaughter in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Nine people have been booked in connection with cases of cow slaughter here, police said Monday. The cases, they were involved in, are registered at the New Mandi police station, they said. Circle Officer Yogender Kumar said the nine people were booked on Sunday under provisions of the Gangster Act and charged with involvement in cow slaughter.PTI CORR ANBANB
