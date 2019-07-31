Nine bovine smugglers arrested, 305 animals rescued in J-K

/R Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) Nine alleged bovine smugglers were arrested on Wednesday which led to the rescue of 305 animals in separate operations in Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The major bovine smuggling bid was foiled when police parties recovered 294 animals from the possession of seven persons during vehicle checking at Ramban and Banihal areas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said. He said the suspected bovines smugglers were arrested and on questioning revealed that they were trying to smuggle the animals to Kashmir without seeking permission from the authorities concerned. Over a dozen vehicles, used for transporting the animals, were also seized, the official said. He said two more smugglers were arrested and 11 animals were rescued at Balmatkote in Reasi district. Police acted after receiving a specific input that some persons indulged in smuggling of bovine animals are on way towards Kashmir via Balmatkote by foot, the official said. PTI TAS AQS