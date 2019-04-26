Nine candidates withdraw nominations in Delhi

(Eds: Adding details ) New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A total of 164 candidates are in the fray across seven constituencies in the national capital after withdrawal of nominations by nine contestants, the Delhi Electoral Office said Friday. The New Delhi constituency has 27 candidates, the highest in the city, while the North West seat has the least 11 contenders. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Two of these candidates -- one from a little known outfit (Social Democratic Party Of India) and another independent -- withdrew their nominations from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which now has 24 candidates in the fray. The seat will see a contest mainly between AAP's Dilip Pandey, Congress' Shiela Dikshit -- three-time chief minister of Delhi-- and BJP's Manoj Tiwari. Another independent candidate withdrew his nomination from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, leaving the total tally of candidates at 26. The seat will witness a contest between AAP's Atishi Marlena, BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely. Two independent candidates withdrew their nominations from Northwest Delhi constituency, while one backed out from the fray in West Delhi constituency. The West Delhi seat will see AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar, BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma and Congress' Mahabal Mishra fight it out. From the North West Delhi seat, AAP's Guggan Singh, BJP's Hans Raj Hans and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia are in the fray. The total number of candidates contesting from North West and West Delhi constituencies are 11 and 23, respectively.Three candidates of the Rashtriya Krantikari Janata Party, All India Rajiv Congress Party and Bharat Prabhat Party withdrew their nominations from South Delhi, which now has 27 candidates in the fray. The contest in this seat is mainly between AAP's Raghav Chadha, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Vijender Singh.There was no withdrawal of nomination from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which has 27 candidates, including AAP's Brijesh Goyal, Congress' Ajay Maken and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi.Delhi is divided into seven parliamentary constituencies and will go to polls on May 12. The elections will see a triangular contest between the incumbent BJP, AAP and Congress on the seven seats. PTI SLB PR SRY