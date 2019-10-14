Nine children rescued from bonded labour

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Nine children forced into bonded labour were rescued from Mehrauli in south Delhi during a raid, officials said on Monday.The rescue operation led by SDM Mehrauli included officials from the labour department, Delhi police and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a statement said.The children, from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, worked in dhabas and garages in Mehrauli and Kishangarh.The team sealed the premises where the children were engaged as bonded labourers.The Mehrauli sub-divisional magistrate has ordered the Delhi police to register cases against some persons for forcing children into bonded labour, under relevant sections of the 1975 Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 370 of the IPC. PTI GVS ABHABH