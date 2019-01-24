Nine-day anti-government protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Students, farmers and veterans along with several other groups will launch a nine-day protest meet here against the government, starting January 30.The groups, led by Left-backed All India Kisan Sabha, said the protest meet will be held at Jantar Mantar from January 30 to February 7."On each day we will take up varied issues affecting the common people. On the penultimate day, we have invited representatives of all political parties except the BJP," said farmer leader Hannan Mollah at a press conference.Mollah said women's rights activists, labour rights activists and those affected by chit fund scams will also be present at the protest.He said during the nine days, issues faced by the people in BJP-ruled states will be discussed and the political parties will be urged to take these issues back to their constituencies for campaigns against the saffron party.Among those present at the press meet were Major General Satbeer Singh, who was representing former soldiers, and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani."The main motive of the BJP and the RSS is to divide the society. The aim of this protest is to make the public aware of their divisive nature."The agitation will not end here or till the 2019 elections. Every six months we plan to meet and take up the burning issues of the country," said Mevani. PTI ASG SOMSOM