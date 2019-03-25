Nine FIRs registered so far against AAP, 4 against BJP for defacement of public property: Delhi CEO

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) As many as nine FIRs have been registered so far against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and four against the BJP for defacement of public property ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday. Singh said 51 FIRs and Daily Diary (DD) entries have been lodged for violation of model code of conduct, including 15 for defacement and 10 for violation in other cases like misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors. Among the 10 cases for violation in other cases, two instances were reported on Sunday. In one of the instances, rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra along with others wearing 'NaMo Again' t-shirt were found campaigning outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station while in another case, some Congress workers were found shouting slogans for the party outside the party headquarters on Akbar Road, police said. Singh said they have received 377 complaints through the cVigil app and 256 of those complaints have been found to be correct.As many as 210 flying squads and 210 static teams are active in sensitive and border areas while video surveillance teams are also active to monitor rallies. The CEO said 28,113 persons have also been booked under the provisions of CrpC and Delhi Police act for various violations since March 10 when the poll code came into force.Till date, a total of 2,10,510 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed. Out of this, 30,533 have been removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 60,622 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 41,007 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation and 75,937 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said."Nine FIRs have been registered against the AAP under the Defacement of Public Property Act. Besides, four FIRs have been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party under the same act, one has been registered against the Congress and one has been registered against others," Singh told reporters.Majority of these cases have been registered in the northeast, New Delhi and west districts of Delhi Police, said Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police (Elections).The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12. Singh said 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 persons have been registered for violation of the Excise Act.Till Date, 169 unlicensed arms or weapons have been seized and 2,198 cartridges, explosives or bombs have been recovered. He said 139 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act, in which 170 persons have been arrested and 95.132 Kg narcotics or drugs have been seized.As many as 3,512 licensed arms have been deposited so far. He added 374 bottles, 51 half, 53,125 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 451 bottles, 643 Half, 115615 quarters of country liquor and 4,431 bottles beer were seized. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS