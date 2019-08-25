Nine held for immoral trafficking in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Nine people, including five women from Thailand, were allegedly arrested for immoral trafficking in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to a spa centre at Kumbha Hotel, who after striking a deal with the operators alerted police. A police team then raided the spa centre on Saturday night and arrested the accused, SHO Chittorgah Kotwali Sumer Singh said. He said the arrested women, aged 20 to 40, were natives of Thailand. They were in India for around two weeks. Police have arrested hotel operators Amit Saini and Saurabh Sharma and two customers Mahesh Jain and Gopal Sharma besides the five women. Singh said Rs 1.90 lakh in cash was recovered from the hotel operators. All the nine accused had been arrested under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 120-B of the IPC, police said. PTI AG RDKRDK