Nine held in Maha for links with ISIS, plotting attacks

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad (ATS) has arrested eight men and detained a minor boyfrom Thane and Aurangabad for allegedly planning terrorattacks at "various places" after being inspired by bannedoutfit ISIS, police said Wednesday.They were nabbed by ATS teams over the last two days,an ATS official said. "These people had created a terrorist gang inspired bythe ISIS and were planning attacks at various places," hesaid, but did not elaborate further."However, before the gang could carry out any terroractivity, the Maharashtra ATS arrested them. The gang wascollecting explosive material to carry out terror acts," hefurther said.Among the nine apprehended, one is a minor, he added.The ATS, acting on specific inputs, kept a watch onthe nine suspects for several weeks and gathered relevantinformation about them before nabbing them, the official said. The arrests followed searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa,Moti Baug and Almas Colony areas in Thane's Mumbra townshipand in Aurangabad's Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and DamdiMahal areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning. During the searches, the ATS sleuths seized certainchemicals, acid bottles, sharp knives, mobile phones, harddisks and some SIM cards from the group, the official said. The accused have been booked under Indian PenalCode's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevantprovisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)and the Bombay Police Act, the official said. PTI DC GK AAR