Nine hurt as Naxals blow up SUV using IED in Chhattisgarh

(Eds: Updates with more quotes ) Bijapur, Mar 20 (PTI) Naxals Wednesday blew up a civilian vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, leaving nine people injured, police said.The condition of one of them is critical, they said.The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on the "black toproad" between Peddakodepal and Naimed villages under the Naimedpolice station area, when the victims were heading towardsneighbouring Dantewada district in an SUV to visit a fair,Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operation) Sundarraj Ptold PTI.After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spotand admitted the injured people to a hospital, the DIG said,adding the vehicle driver, identified as Rajaram (37),was critically injured.A search operation was launched in the area, he added.Police suspect the ultras might have planned to targetthe security forces whose movement has been intensified inview of the Lok Sabha elections, but mistakenly attacked thecivilian vehicle.The injured, identified as Sinni Aalam (26), GitanjaliAvalam (22), Tulsi Avalam (32), Mangali (22), Nikita Avalam(25), Ankit Avalam (5), Dhaniram Korsa (26), Rajaram (37) andGutta (45), were admitted at Bijapur district hospital, hesaid.Elections to all the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will beheld in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. PTI COR TKP NPNSK DPB