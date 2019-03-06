Nine IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Haryana government Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of nine IAS officers with immediate effect. Amit Jha, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Sports and Youth Affairs Department (Designate) has now been posted as ACS, Medical Education and Research Department, as per official release.He will continue to act as Advisor of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, the release said.Rajeev Arora has been posted as Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department and ACS, Public Health Engineering Department, it said.Anand Mohan Sharan has been posted as Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.Vijayendra Kumar has been posted as Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management-I and Secretary and Director General, Environment and Climate Change Department.Praveen Kumar has been posted as Secretary and Director General, Science and Technology Department.Sameer Pal Srow who is Secretary and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages has been given the additional charge of Secretary and Director General, Urban Local Bodies and Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority.Shekhar Vidyarthi has been posted as Special Secretary and Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Chief Executive, Khadi and Village Industries Board Haryana and Member Secretary, Backward Classes Commission.Sanjeev Verma, has been given the charge of Special Secretary and Director, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Development Corporation and Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam.Rajiv Rattan, Special Secretary, Home-II and Commissioner, Gurudwara Elections and Special Secretary and Director, Science and Technology has been posted as Special Secretary, Home-II and Commissioner, Gurudwara Elections.PTI CHS RHL