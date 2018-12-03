Nine judges administered oath of office

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Krishna Murari administered oath of office to nine judges on Monday.The judges to whom oath of office as permanent judges was administered were Justice Harminder Singh Madaan, Justice Raj Shekhar Attri, Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, Justice Anil Kshetarpal, Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu and Justice Sudhir Mittal, an official release said here.Similarly, the oath of office was administered to Harnaresh Singh Gill as the additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.All judges, registrar, officers of the registry, senior advocates and office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association were present on the occasion. PTI CHS DPB