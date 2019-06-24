Nine killed as canter truck overturns in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Nine women, including three minor girls, were killed and 30 others injured when a canter truck overturned in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, police said Monday. Of the injured, eight to nine of them are critical and undergoing treatment at hospitals in Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Jaipur, they said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the mishap and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Gehlot announced relief package of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to the injured. The chief minister directed the officials to ensure "best treatment" for the injured. The accident occurred on Sunday near Devli village under the Chauth Ka Barwada Police Station area when the victims were going to attend a wedding from Barwara to Mundawar. An FIR has been registered against the canter truck driver who is among the injured. The deceased were identified as Nishu Bano (60), Muskan (14), Dhapu (65), Mizma (9), Jannat (55), Zamila (50), Imam Bano (55), Muskan (15) and Hazma (55). The bodies have been handed over to family members for last rites, police said. PTI AG INDIND