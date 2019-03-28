Nine left in fray for Baramulla LS seat, one independent withdraws nomination

Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI)An independent candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat Thursday withdrew his nomination on the last day of withdrawal Thursday, leaving nine contestants in the fray, a poll official said."One independent candidate has withdrawn his nomination papers today on the last date of withdrawal," he said, adding nine people have been left to contest for the seat now.Those left in the fray include Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir of the Congress, Mohammad Maqbool War of the BJP, Mohammad Akbar Lone of the NC and Abdul Qayoom Wani of the PDP.The other candidates are Jahangir Khan of the National Panthers Party, Raja Aijaz Ali of People's Conference and three independents Javid Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Najeeb Shah Naqvi and Engineer Rashid.The polling for the Baramulla seat is to be held in the first-phase on April 11.Meanwhile, Baramulla's Returning officer G N Itoo said all necessary arrangements have been made for a smooth, free and fair conduct of the elections.Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Shaheen who withdrew his nomination joined the NC later. He was welcomed by the party leaders.PTI MIJ RAXRAX