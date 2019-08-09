Nine members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested in Delhi

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Nine members of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested from Kanjhawala area of Rohini, police said on Friday.While patrolling in Jaunti vilage area on Wednesday, police noticed two cars entering the premises of a deserted house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.A police team was rushed to the spot which led to the arrest of nine people, the police officer said.Those arrested have been identified as Naveen (30), Arvind (30), Naresh (19), Karan (25), Mahesh (30), residents of Haryana, and Neeraj (40), Subeg Singh (27), Dinesh (24) and Amit (23), residents of Delhi, police said.During interrogation, the gang members said that they were planning to rob a few petrol pumps in the area as they were running out of resources, they said.Five pistols, 20 cartridges, two axes and three cars, including a Mercedes Benz, were seized from them, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the other gang members. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD