Nine-month-old child reunited with family after 2 months

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police reunited a nine-month-old child with his family almost two months after he went missing from here, officials said Sunday. The child's mother, Pooja, stays on the footpath outside the Bangla Saheb Gurudwara and her husbands is a daily wage worker, they said. A month ago, a 19-year-old woman approached them and started feeding the child and later escaped with him, police said. The parents searched for their child and the woman, but failed to trace them, following which they approached the police, they said. Four days ago, a case was registered after which the New Delhi district police started looking for the child. In the meantime, Pooja learnt that the accused woman was living in disguise near Palika Bazar, a senior police officer said. Subsequently, she was nabbed, he said. During interrogation, she first tried to mislead the police. However, she later broke down and disclosed the exact location of the child and he was safely rescued from Firozpur in Punjab, he added. The accused further said she was childless so she abducted him and handed him over to a man, named Ajit Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar telling him she will take him back after returning from Delhi, he said. On her instance, Ajit Singh was also arrested and the child was safely reunited with the family, police said. PTI AMP TIR