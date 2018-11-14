Nine UP govt's agriculture department officials suspended

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Nine officials, including two joint directors, of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department have been suspended for irregularities in selecting firms for testing soil samples, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said Wednesday."Following complaints that the Central government's laid down norms on soil testing were not being followed by testing agencies, a probe was ordered and the complaints of irregularities were found true. As a result, nine officials of the Agriculture Department have been suspended," said the minister."Among the suspended officials, two are joint directors, five are deputy directors and two assistant directors," he added.The minister said that instructions have also been issued to register FIRs against four firms for committing irregularities in submitting tenders for their selection as soil-testing agencies and getting their tenders passed in collusion with the erring officials. PTI NAV RAXRAX