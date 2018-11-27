Nip in the air, minimum temp plunges to 10.7 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) There was a perceptible nip in the air in the national capital with the minimum temperature plunging to 10.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.The day temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the city registered a minimum of 10.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, a Meteorological (Met) Department official said.The humidity oscillated between 98 and 39 per cent.The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Wednesday along with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 28 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 29.3 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB KJ