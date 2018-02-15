Nirav Modi has clear access to PM: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party today mounted an attack on the Centre over an alleged multi-million dollar scam involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, alleging that he could flee the country because he had access to the Prime Ministers Office.

The billionaire jewellery designer and businessman, against whom a compliant was lodged with the CBI by the Punjab National Bank on January 29 for his alleged involvement in the scam, had flown out of India on January 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if he had left the country with the backing of the government.

"Is it possible to believe that he or (businessman) Vijay Mallya left the country without the active connivance of BJP government?" Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, senior AAP leader Ashutosh said 42 FIRs against Modi had been sent to the PMO since July 26, 2016. Yet, he was seen with Prime Minister Modi in Davos at the World Economic Forum last month.

"42 FIRs sent to PMO on 26 July 2016, PMO acknowledged too. But no action," he tweeted, adding that Modi was seen with PM Modi in Davos.

"And now he has fled. Why PMO did not take action," he asked. "Why he was allowed to flee India (sic)?".

Ashutosh was referring to a photograph in which the prime minister is seen with some of the countrys business honchos at the WEF. The photograph was also tweeted by Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha.

"Nirav Modi cant be seen photographed with PM Modi unless every one present in the pic are scanned and approved by PMO (sic)," Ashutosh tweeted.

"If PMO knew about the FIRs ag Nirav Modi then why he was allowed to be in picture! Its clear man has access to the top! (sic)," Ashutosh said in another tweet. PTI PR PTI BDS